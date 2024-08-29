Canoy, Refugio make weight for WBA Regional title clash

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The stage is officially set for Joey Canoy and Jonathan Refugio who will square off for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia minimumweight title in Polomolok, South Cotabato, this Friday, August 30.

Both fighters took to the scales for the official weigh-in on August 29, setting the stage for their 12-round battle.

Former world title challenger Joey Canoy tipped the scales at 104 pounds, while Refugio came in slightly heavier at 105 pounds in this highly anticipated clash is promoted by Sanman Boxing.

The 31-year-old Canoy, fighting under the Sanman Boxing banner, is on a four-fight winning streak that dates back to 2022. His recent success has propelled him into the rankings of all four major boxing organizations in the minimumweight division.

Currently, Canoy is ranked No. 4 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), where compatriot Melvin Jerusalem holds the title. He is also positioned at No. 6 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), where Pedro Taduran is the reigning champion. Additionally, Canoy holds Top 15 spots with the WBA and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Canoy’s last fight, a first-round knockout win over Pablito Balidio in July, pushed his record to 21 wins with 13 knockouts, five losses, and two draws.

On the other hand, Refugio is aiming for a major comeback. After a series of setbacks, including two significant defeats in 2022 and 2023, he’s determined to turn his career around.

His most notable defeat came in 2022 when he was knocked out by Arvin Magramo in a bout for the WBO Oriental light flyweight title. His latest bout ended in a sixth-round stoppage loss to AJ Paciones in Ho Chi Minh City last August.

Despite the setbacks, Refugio still boasts a record of 22 wins, 10 losses, and 5 draws, with eight of his victories coming by knockout.

The undercard bouts are stacked with top-caliber pairings that include Carlo Demecillo versus Bryle Bayogos, Reymart Gaballo vs. Jenny Boy Boca, Ramil Roda vs. Anthony Gilbuela, ArAr Andales vs. Ramel Antaran, Froilan Saludar vs. Reymark Taday, and Lourinz Biasong vs. Ryan Makiputin.

