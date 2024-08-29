Toledo Taekwondo shines at national taekwondo tourney in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Toledo Taekwondo Center made a strong statement at the 2024 National Milo Taekwondo Championships.

This was after securing a total of 11 medals during the event held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on August 24-25.

The team proudly brought home one gold, four silver, and six bronze medals from the prestigious competition, which featured some of the best taekwondo talent from across the Philippines.

Leading the charge was Clarissa Louise Gallego, who clinched the gold medal in her division’s poomsae event.

The silver medalists included Zoila Kyline Natad (poomsae), Alreena Vien Chuan (poomsae), Gianna Arnaiz (kyorugi), and Jose Martin Omayan (kyorugi), all of whom delivered impressive performances in their respective categories.

Adding to the team’s success were the bronze medalists in Jucem Velkian Bendanillo (poomsae), Jesse Ean Abajo (poomsae), Eisenhein Amon Solomon (kyorugi), Jules Laurence Gomez (kyorugi), Zoila Kyline Natad (kyorugi), and Jesse Ean Abajo (kyorugi).

In addition to the athletes’ achievements, the Toledo Taekwondo Center also excelled in the officiating side. Gabrielle Anthea Trocio, a T3 referee from the center, was recognized as the “Best Referee” of the tournament, adding feather to its cap.

