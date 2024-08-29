cdn mobile

Toledo Taekwondo shines at national taekwondo tourney in Manila

Toledo team bags 11 medals at the 2024 National Milo Taekwondo Championships

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | August 29,2024 - 05:27 PM

Toledo team shines at national taekwondo tournament in Manila. In photo are Toledo Taekwondo Center jins and coaches pose for a group photo during the 2024 National Milo Taekwondo Championships. | Facebook photo

Toledo Taekwondo Center jins and coaches pose for a group photo during the 2024 National Milo Taekwondo Championships. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Toledo Taekwondo Center made a strong statement at the 2024 National Milo Taekwondo Championships.

This was after securing a total of 11 medals during the event held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on August 24-25.

READ MORE:

Palarong Pambansa 2024: Tigmo secures lone gold medal for CV in taekwondo

PTA investigates taekwondo incident in Bulacan

Philippine Taekwondo group slams bullying incident in viral video

The team proudly brought home one gold, four silver, and six bronze medals from the prestigious competition, which featured some of the best taekwondo talent from across the Philippines.

Leading the charge was Clarissa Louise Gallego, who clinched the gold medal in her division’s poomsae event. 

The silver medalists included Zoila Kyline Natad (poomsae), Alreena Vien Chuan (poomsae), Gianna Arnaiz (kyorugi), and Jose Martin Omayan (kyorugi), all of whom delivered impressive performances in their respective categories.

READ MORE: Kirstie Elaine Alora wins gold in Korea taekwondo tournament

Adding to the team’s success were the bronze medalists in Jucem Velkian Bendanillo (poomsae), Jesse Ean Abajo (poomsae), Eisenhein Amon Solomon (kyorugi), Jules Laurence Gomez (kyorugi), Zoila Kyline Natad (kyorugi), and Jesse Ean Abajo (kyorugi).

In addition to the athletes’ achievements, the Toledo Taekwondo Center also excelled in the officiating side. Gabrielle Anthea Trocio, a T3 referee from the center, was recognized as the “Best Referee” of the tournament, adding feather to its cap.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: National Milo Taekwondo Championships, Toledo Taekwondo Center
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.