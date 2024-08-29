Toledo Taekwondo shines at national taekwondo tourney in Manila
Toledo team bags 11 medals at the 2024 National Milo Taekwondo Championships
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Toledo Taekwondo Center made a strong statement at the 2024 National Milo Taekwondo Championships.
This was after securing a total of 11 medals during the event held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on August 24-25.
READ MORE:
Palarong Pambansa 2024: Tigmo secures lone gold medal for CV in taekwondo
PTA investigates taekwondo incident in Bulacan
Philippine Taekwondo group slams bullying incident in viral video
The team proudly brought home one gold, four silver, and six bronze medals from the prestigious competition, which featured some of the best taekwondo talent from across the Philippines.
Leading the charge was Clarissa Louise Gallego, who clinched the gold medal in her division’s poomsae event.
The silver medalists included Zoila Kyline Natad (poomsae), Alreena Vien Chuan (poomsae), Gianna Arnaiz (kyorugi), and Jose Martin Omayan (kyorugi), all of whom delivered impressive performances in their respective categories.
READ MORE: Kirstie Elaine Alora wins gold in Korea taekwondo tournament
Adding to the team’s success were the bronze medalists in Jucem Velkian Bendanillo (poomsae), Jesse Ean Abajo (poomsae), Eisenhein Amon Solomon (kyorugi), Jules Laurence Gomez (kyorugi), Zoila Kyline Natad (kyorugi), and Jesse Ean Abajo (kyorugi).
In addition to the athletes’ achievements, the Toledo Taekwondo Center also excelled in the officiating side. Gabrielle Anthea Trocio, a T3 referee from the center, was recognized as the “Best Referee” of the tournament, adding feather to its cap.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.