Suspected ‘hitman’ linked to threats against Argao police chief killed in shootout

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | August 30,2024 - 11:47 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A suspected hitman, also linked to threats against the the police chief of Argao, southern Cebu, was killed in a shootout with law enforcers early Friday morning, August 30.

The armed encounter happened in Brgy. Taloot, Argao, Cebu at around 6:30 a.m.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Danilo Gula Rafaela, a resident of the barangay.

Rafaela was tagged as an alleged notorious hitman who’s been involved in previous shooting incidents in the area.

In addition, he is believed to be responsible for the threats made to the chief of the Argao Police Station Police Major Janus Giangan on social media.

Police, in a report, revealed that they received a call from a concerned citizen about a person discharging a firearm on early Friday morning.

Upon the arrival of responding officers, they spotted the suspect carrying a short caliber firearm.

When they approached to confront him, Rafaela allegedly fired shots at the policemen.

This then prompted the cops to fire back to defend themselves and an armed encounter ensued.

As a result, Rafaela was shot and killed.

Police recovered from his possession a .45 caliber pistol with live ammunition.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) were then called to process the crime scene, stated the report.

READ: Argao, Cebu shootout: Police kill armed man, 2 cohorts escape

PCO: Lower crime rate during Marcos term vs previous admin

Rafaela’s older brother, Joel, told CDN Digital that he was in the restroom when he heard the first gunshot at around 6 a.m.

He narrated that they heard around 10 more gunshots after this. Joel’s minor son reportedly saw the suspect being chased by two men with guns.

Joel also disclosed that his brother was previously jailed after killing someone and was released just recently.

However, he refuted claims that his brother was a notorious hitman and that he was involved in other shooting incidents. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP