Mass vaccination for Mpox unnecessary for now – DOH-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has confirmed that they are currently monitoring five suspected cases of monkeypox (Mpox) in the region.

However, health officials said that this is not a cause for alarm.

Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, the head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of DOH-7, said this is not also enough basis to order a mass vaccination for Mpox.

“As of now, wala paman gud kaayo vaccine diri sa atoa and it still premature to do mass vaccination for Mpox and atoang recorded and reported nga kaso since 2022 in the whole Philippines is 12,” Cañal said.

For now, Cañal said that their goal is to treat the rashes caused by Mpox and prevent its complications.

“I don’t think it’s priority nga maghatag ta, as of now, nga maghatag ta og vaccine. Our main concern is the rash because it’s quite painful. It could progress to other complications and it could also progress to co-infection bacterial, especially, kung ang natakdan is mga naay mga comorbidities or naa na silay daan nga [disease] or mga immuno-compromised person,” she said.

Rashes

Moreover, Cañal is urging the people to be aware of the symptoms of Mpox, which is similar to that of chickenpox. The two causes fever and rashes, among others.

Cañal said that the rashes found on patients with chickenpox are smaller while those that are found on Mpox patients are bigger and has blisters. In addition, rashes caused by Mpox causes pain and discomfort.

“Ang sa Mpox mo start sad siya as blister just like the chickenpox. The only difference is that painful si Mpox, si chickenpox dili. Naa pud uban rash si monkeypox nga wala siyay blisters, it will just grow and then become very painful up to the point nga murag naa shay mogawas nga nana, murag sa chickenpox ra gihapon,” she said.

Cañal said that after three weeks, the Mpox rashes will undergo crusting period. During this time, the crusts would start to fall off and cause painful, hence managing the rashes is crucial.

Early consultation

Those who manifest symptoms of Mpox are advised to seek early consultation so that sampling can be done for laboratory testing and confirmation.

“If you have developed a fever with rash, with painful rash, please contact your physician right away or the nearest health center right away,” she said.

Cañal said that it is also important to practice proper hygiene to refrain from getting the disease.

Precautions include the washing hands with soap and water. The precaution is especially encouraged among individuals who have fever and rashes on their body. Those with rashes are also advised to isolate.

“Dili pasabot nga naa nakay hilanat or naa kay rash dili naka maligo. Personal hygiene nato. Maligo ta aron we feel comfortable and warm,” Cañal added.

In addition, the wearing of masks is also advised for those with colds and coughs.

