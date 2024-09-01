Paras powers Steadfast Builders to first win with 28-point explosion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Matthew Paras delivered a standout performance, dropping 28 points to lead Steadfast Builders to a convincing 97-83 victory over Artera Builders in their game in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday, August 31, at the CPA gymnasium.

The win marks Steadfast’s first in three games in the elite division of the MPBA Season 3, while Artera now stands at 1-1 (win-loss) record.

Paras was unstoppable, shooting an efficient 11-of-17 from the field, while also contributing eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

His all-around effort proved too much for Artera Builders, spearheaded by Justine Dacalos, who finished with 15 points.

Supporting Paras in the scoring department were Miguel Gastador and Rendell Senining, who chipped in 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Despite the loss, Artera Builders found some bright spots with Paul Sungahid adding 13 points to the scoreboard.

ARQ Builders 87, Purexfit Cebu 85

In a thrilling matchup, MPBA defending champions ARQ Builders narrowly edged Purexfit Cebu with a nail-biting 87-85 victory.

Spencer Ugsimar led the charge with 16 points, while also showcasing his defensive tenacity with an impressive eight steals as ARQ Builders remained unbeaten in three games, while inflicting Purexfit Cebu’s second straight defeat with no victory.

Ian Ortega, Jude Betonio, and Elmer Villabrille contributed 15, 14, and 12 points, respectively.

Purexfit Cebu’s Keanu Ray Limana put up a valiant effort with 21 points, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

Jan Javellanas and Travis Crisologo added 12 and 11 points, respectively, in a losing effort.

Metro Cars 94, Home Sourced 81

Hersley Fuentes was on fire, pouring in 24 points, to lead Metro Cars to a dominant 94-81 win over Home Sourced.

Fuentes also filled the stat sheet with seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals, cementing his impact on both ends of the floor.

Metro Cars stayed on top of the premier division’s standings with their 3-0 card, while Home Sourced dropped to a 1-2 slate.

Jerick Gonzaga added 18 points, while James Asoro and Joemarie Beldoro chipped in 11 points each for Metro Cars.

On the other side, James Villafuerte led Home Sourced with 19 points, with Bolyn Hiatoro and Jade Digal contributing 13 points apiece in a tough loss.

