Pagasa: Tropical Storm Enteng moves over Kalinga as it slows down

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Tropical Storm Enteng had decreased its strength and was moving over Kalinga on Monday evening.

The center of Enteng was located at Rizal, Kalinga with its speed decreasing to 15 kilometers per hour (km/h), moving north northwestward. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, and gustiness of up to 140 km/h.

This was according to Pagasa in its 11 p.m.weather bulletin on Monday, September 2.

READ MORE:

LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Enteng

Tropical Storm Enteng maintains strength, moves over Isabela province

EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Enteng would continue to move northwestward over northern Cordillera on Monday night, September 2, said the state weather bureau.

“Enteng is forecast to continue moving northwestward over northern Cordillera Administrative Region tonight and is expected to emerge over the northwestern portion of Ilocos Region by tomorrow morning (3 September),” it said.

READ MORE: Palace suspends classes, gov’t work in Metro Manila, Calabarzon on Sept. 3

“From tomorrow afternoon (September 3) to Thursday, Enteng will move generally westward over the West Philippine Sea. On the track forecast, this tropical cyclone may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday (4 September) morning,” it added.

A gale warning has been issued by Pagasa over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon as “sea travel is risky for small seacrafts, including all types of motorbancas.”

Meanwhile, the enhanced southwest monsoon, or locally called habagat, will bring moderate to intense rains in other areas of Luzon (especially the western portions) over the next three days.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) are declared in the following areas:

TCWS No. 2

Ilocos Norte

Northern part of Ilocos Sur (Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, Burgos, San Esteban, Santiago, Lidlidda, Banayoyo, San Emilio, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Gregorio del Pilar, Quirino, Salcedo, Sigay, Cervantes, Suyo, Santa Cruz, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon)

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Northern part of Quirino (Cabarroguis, Maddela, Aglipay, Diffun, Saguday)

Northern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi, Bagabag)

Northern part of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, Dinalungan)

TCWS No.1

Batanes

The rest of Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northeastern part of Pangasinan (Sison, San Manuel, San Quintin, Tayug, Natividad, San Nicolas)

Benguet

The rest of Nueva Vizcaya

The rest of Quirino

Central portion of Aurora (Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dipaculao, Baler)

Northeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon)

The Palace earlier announced that classes in all levels and work in government offices are suspended on Tuesday, September 3 due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Enteng.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP