LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Enteng

By: CDN Digital September 02,2024 - 08:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — (UPDATED September 2, 7:45 a.m.)  These are updates on Tropical Storm Enteng.

Enteng satellite

Tropical Storm Enteng | photo via earth.nullschool.net

Signal No. 1 Up in Luzon, Eastern Visayas

LPA becomes tropical depression ‘Enteng’ on first day of September

The low-pressure area east of Eastern Visayas has developed into a Tropical Depression as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. This was according to the Tropical Cyclone Update of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) around 9 a.m.

It will be called “Enteng” and the fifth tropical cyclone to hit the country this year.

Classes suspended due to Enteng, Camarines Norte on red alert

Classes at all levels of public and private schools on Monday, September 2, in Camarines Norte are suspended due to tropical storm Enteng.

Camarines Norte Governor Ricarte Padilla suspended classes in the province on Sunday, September 1, when the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 over Bicol Region.

LOOK: Robredo shares situation in Naga City, Camarines Sur

LOOK: San Roque, Northern Samar, submerged in waist-deep floods

