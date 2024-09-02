LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Enteng

CEBU CITY, Philippines — (UPDATED September 2, 7:45 a.m.) These are updates on Tropical Storm Enteng.

Please refresh this page for the latest stories.

Signal No. 1 Up in Luzon, Eastern Visayas

The low-pressure area east of Eastern Visayas has developed into a Tropical Depression as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. This was according to the Tropical Cyclone Update of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) around 9 a.m.

It will be called “Enteng” and the fifth tropical cyclone to hit the country this year.

Classes at all levels of public and private schools on Monday, September 2, in Camarines Norte are suspended due to tropical storm Enteng.

Camarines Norte Governor Ricarte Padilla suspended classes in the province on Sunday, September 1, when the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 over Bicol Region.

LOOK: Robredo shares situation in Naga City, Camarines Sur

LOOK: Former Vice President Leni Robredo shares flood situation in barangays in Naga City, Camarines Sur. Signal No. 1 is up in the area due to Tropical Storm #EntengPH. | 📷: Screengrab from Robredo/Instagram Story • Visit https://t.co/XnJa8dOpv0 for more updates and stories. pic.twitter.com/IgsmGg09XR — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) September 1, 2024

LOOK: San Roque, Northern Samar, submerged in waist-deep floods

LOOK: Barangay Pagsang-an in San Roque, Northern Samar, was submerged in waist-deep floods on Sunday, Sept. 1, due to heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm #EntengPH. | 📷: Kapitana Irene Temporal via Board Member Don L. Abalon/Facebook • Visit https://t.co/XnJa8dOpv0 for more… pic.twitter.com/CnAyNdmOJ1 — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) September 1, 2024

