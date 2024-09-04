Honoring Filipino seafarers, reservists  and the Philippine flag

Filipino seafarers are “sailing ambassadors” fordemonstrating the best traits of the Filipinos before the international maritime community.

The Philippines is considered as one of the major supplier of maritime labor globally as it is estimated that there is one Filipino seafarer for every four to five complements on board a vessel at any time.

According to the BIMCO/ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2021, the top five largest supplier for both officers and ratings are the Philippines, the Russian Federation, Indonesia, China, and India. Together, these countries supplied 44 percent of the global seafarer workforce.

In 2023, Filipino seafarers deployed reached 578,626.00 with the corresponding dollar remittances amounting to US$6,852,362,000.00.

The sea-based sector’s remittances comprise at least 20 percent of the total OFW dollar remittances that amounted to US$33,490,930,000.00 in 2023.

Filipino seafarers and reservists were honored during the “Stop and Salute Flag-Raising Ceremony” last September 2, 2024.

The ceremony is a monthly program of the National Parks Development Committee, and Salute To A Clean Flag Movement, in cooperation with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other government agencies and private organizations that aimed to reignite love of country, to remind citizens of their civic duties, and to inspire the youth to push for change.

However, there was no actual physical hoisting of the Philippine flag at the Independence Flagpole of Rizal Park Luneta as originally planned due to Typhoon Enteng.

Chief Officer Christian John Fajarito led the oath of allegiance that states: “Ako ay Pilipino. Buong katapatang nanunumpa sa watawat ng Pilipinas , at sa bansang kanyang sinasagisag; na may dangal, katarungan at Kalayaan; na pinakikilos ng sambayanang maka-Diyos,maka-kalikasan, maka-tao at maka-bansa!”

Fajarito was a winner of the 2014 Ten Outstanding Maritime Students of the Philippines (TOMSP) of the National Seafarers Day (NSD).

Kapuso actors Dingdong Dantes and Rocco Nacino graced the event as Philippine Navy reservists.

“We are grateful for the sacrifices you have given this country – and indeed this is the perfect place, the cradle of heroes, to honor your excellence, dedication, heroism and your significant contributions to our economy,” said Monique Pronove of the Salute To A Clean Flag Movement.

NSD is celebrated by virtue of Proclamation No. 828 by President Fidel V. Ramos on July 9, 1996 declaring August 18 as NSD. It was later moved to the last Sunday of September every year by Proclamation 1094. The purpose of the proclamation is to give due recognition to the vital role of Filipino seafarers towards the development of the Philippines as a maritime country.

NSD this year is set on September 29, 2024 with the theme “Marinong Filipino: Ligtas na Paglalayag!”.

Stella Maris Philippines is tasked to coordinate with the public and private sectors the NSD-related activities including masses and prayers for the safe voyage of seafarers as well as oratorical, art and karaoke contests. Wreathe and flower-throwing activities are also offered for the deceased seafarers and fishers, as well as for those who have perished or missing at sea.

The NSD coincides with the National Maritime Week (NMW) celebrated every last week of September spearheaded alternatively by the government agencies Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

September is also Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month (MANAMo) which aims to increase awareness and appreciation for the Philippines’ maritime and archipelagic nature. The celebration of all maritime-related events and activities are synchronized in a single month with this year’s theme “Pamana ng Karagatan: Para sa Kinabukasan, ating Ingatan”.

International Coastal Cleanup Day is on September 21, 2024. It is being conducted every third Saturday of September of each year wherein volunteer organizations remove trash from beaches, rivers, lakes and waterways and then identify and record trash/debris items collected in an Ocean Trash Data form.

World Maritime Day (WMD) is on September 26, 2024 with the theme “Navigating the future: safety first!”.

Annually held during the last week in September, the theme reflects the work of International Maritime Organization (IMO) to enhance maritime safety and security, in tandem with the protection of the marine environment, whilst ensuring its regulatory development process safely anticipates the fast pace of technological change and innovation.

WMD was first held in 1978 to mark the 20th anniversary of the IMO Convention’s entry into force.

(Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho heads the Seafarers’ Division of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan Law Offices. For comments, e-mail [email protected], or call 09175025808 or 09088665786.)

