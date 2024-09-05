Additional P2K assistance for ‘tanod traffic enforcers’ pushed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All “tanod traffic enforcers” may soon receive an additional P2,000 in financial assistance from the Cebu City Government if the proposed ordinance by Councilor James Anthony Cuenco is approved.

Cuenco’s proposal was included in the council’s regular session on Wednesday and was referred to the Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling, as well as the Committee on Budget and Finance, for review.

Moreover, the City Treasurer was requested to comment on it, following a corollary motion made by Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera.

According to Cuenco, the purpose of the ordinance is to provide financial assistance to tanod traffic enforcers to support their essential role in maintaining traffic order and public safety in their respective barangays.

Cuenco defined these tanod traffic enforcers as a community brigade composed of civilian volunteers, duly appointed by the Punong Barangay upon recommendation of the Barangay Peace and Order Council (BPOC), and deputized as Traffic Enforcers by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to enforce the provisions of the Traffic Code and other related ordinances of Cebu City.

The additional financial assistance will be given monthly, in addition to their regular honoraria. However, only those who meet the criteria outlined in the ordinance are eligible to receive the P2,000.

To qualify, tanod traffic enforcers must:

Be appointed as tanod traffic enforcers or hold a plantilla position;

Have official deputization as traffic enforcers issued by the CCTO;

Work at least 20 hours of traffic enforcement per week; and

Have their daily time record signed by the Punong Barangay.

Furthermore, any tanod traffic enforcer who exceeds their authorized functions, as specified by the CCTO and other related city ordinances, or violates the provisions of the proposed ordinance, shall face the following administrative sanctions:

First Offense: Written warning;

Second Offense: Suspension of traffic enforcement duties for up to one (1) month;

Third Offense: Revocation of deputization and permanent disqualification from being deputized as a traffic enforcer.

Additionally, all tanod traffic enforcers who render less than 20 hours of work per week or fail to meet the established performance standards shall be subject to immediate reevaluation by the CCTO.

Cuenco’s proposal also allows the CCTO to revoke the authority of tanod traffic enforcers, with or without cause.

Lastly, in Section 8, Cuenco tasked the CCTO and the Barangay Affairs Office with formulating the implementing rules and regulations for the effective implementation of the ordinance, should it be approved.

Cuenco acknowledged that the “deputization of Barangay Tanods as Traffic Enforcers enhances traffic management at the barangay level,” which could improve “traffic order and public safety” in Cebu City.

Additionally, he noted that having more traffic enforcers could promote smoother and more orderly traffic flow within the city.

