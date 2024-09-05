JC Cares Foundation sends aid to victims of Typhoon Carina

JC Cares Foundation, in collaboration with the office of Malabon City Vice Mayor Bernard “Ninong” Dela Cruz, provided aid to victims of Typhoon Carina on August 11, 2024.

Natural disasters can have devastating effects on communities, and it’s crucial that organizations like JC Cares Foundation to step in to help those who are in need.

During the onslaught of the Typhoon Carina, heavy rains caused severe flooding in Malabon City, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate with only a few personal belongings with them.

With assistance from the Office of the Vice Mayor of Malabon City, JC Cares Foundation distributed 200 relief packs containing canned goods, rice, coffee, milk, and noodles to senior citizens of Brgy. Ibaba.

The afternoon was filled with hope and gratitude as the recipients received the much-needed relief.

The relief operation was an advocacy designed to address the needs of communities during times of calamities. JC Cares believes that assistance is most crucial for those affected by disasters, providing support to victims in their time of need.

