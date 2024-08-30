135 Mandaue tanods deputized, can now issue citation tickets

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Barangay Task Force members in Mandaue City were deputized by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) allowing them to issue citation tickets for illegal parking and illegal vendors.

Some 135 barangay tanods from the 27 barangays are now licensed to issue citation tickets for illegal parking and illegal vendors.

Five tanods from each barangay were already given their Identification cards.

TEAM Head Edwin Jumao-as said that they would deputize them to help TEAM and the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit especially since the city would continue to conduct road clearing operations.

“Kuwangan man ta og tawo (TEAM personnel) unya 27 barangays plus duna pay traffic. Dili gyud ta makaimpose sa mga barangays,” said Jumao-as

(We lack personnel (TEAM personnel) and there are 27 barangays plus there are also traffic. We cannot really impose in the barangays.)

Jumao-as said that the Barangay Task Force had underwent orientation on the city’s ordinance regarding road and sidewalk clearing.

The TEAM head said that they deputized them because some individuals would not listen to barangay tanods.

“Dili sila respetuhan. Muingon nga tanod ra man mo. Dili tagdon, miingun nga illegal parking mo. Dili motuo niya (brgy. tanod). Motawag sa opisina (TEAM) (unya) moadto na sad ta sa barangay, what if naa say operation…So karun, naa nay ngipon ang road clearing,” said Jumao-as.

(They are not respected. They will say you are only tanods. They would ignore them, if they (tanods) will say that they are illegally parking. They would not believe (barangay tanod). They will call the office (TEAM) (and) we will have to go to the barangay, what if there is an operation…so now, there are now teeth on our road clearing.)

Those who will be issued citation tickets for illegal parking will be fined P1,000 while illegal vendors may pay up to P3,000.

The barangay task force will submit the original copy of citation issued to the TEAM office. Because they are newly deputized, they will be joined by the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit in first few road clearing operations, but eventually, they will conduct the road clearing on their own.

The Barangay Task Force members from the 27 barangays of Mandaue received their IDs on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

