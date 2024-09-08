Jared Bahay shines in Ateneo’s UAAP Season opener despite loss to UP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Highly touted Cebuano point guard Jared Bahay made a notable debut for the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 87 opener on Saturday, September 7, at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

However, Bahay’s promising start was overshadowed by a 61-77 defeat at the hands of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

Standing at 5-foot-9, the freshman guard showcased the talent that earned him the distinction as the country’s top high school player last year. Despite shooting struggles—converting only 3-of-11 attempts—Bahay contributed across the board with five rebounds and four assists. His energy and court presence were among the few bright spots for Ateneo in the hard-fought contest.

The former two-time Cesafi Finals MVP displayed impressive poise, particularly in the second half when the Blue Eagles attempted to mount a comeback. His leadership on the court was evident, even in his first collegiate game, as Ateneo trimmed a sizable 18-point third-quarter deficit down to just eight midway through the fourth.

Notably, Bahay initially committed to UP last year before opting to join Ateneo, which is affiliated with his high school alma mater, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC).

Ateneo’s comeback efforts were spearheaded by Bahay and senior forward Joshua Lazaro, who posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Blue Eagles managed to cut UP’s lead to 54-62 with just over five minutes left on the clock.

Momentum

However, UP’s veteran core responded decisively. JD Cagulangan drained a key jumper, and Francis Lopez followed with five straight points, including a high-flying one-handed dunk that swung momentum firmly back in UP’s favor. The Fighting Maroons regained a 15-point advantage, effectively putting the game out of reach with just over four minutes remaining.

Cagulangan led UP with a near triple-double performance, tallying 17 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. Last season’s Rookie of the Year, Francis Lopez, added 14 points, while one-and-done recruit Quentin Millora-Brown dominated the boards with 17 rebounds, complementing his seven points.

Despite a close first quarter, with UP holding a slim 17-16 lead, the Fighting Maroons gradually built a 10-point cushion by halftime behind key contributions from Lopez and Terrence Fortea.

Ateneo’s struggles were compounded by the early exit of team captain Chris Koon, who suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter and did not return.

Looking ahead, the Blue Eagles will aim to regroup when they face the University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday.

