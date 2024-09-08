Solon calls on gov’t to dismantle Quiboloy’s ‘Davao mafia’

MANILA, Philippines – A lawmaker called on the government to dismantle what he described as a “Davao mafia” that reportedly allowed fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy to hide by allegedly constructing an underground facility.

Manila Second District Rep. Rolando Valeriano, head of the Metro Manila Development committee of the lower chamber, said authorities should “uproot” this “mafia-like” system among Davao City’s government and private offices.

“Those underground facilities could not have been built without the acts of commission and omission of government offices, private entities, and individuals,” Valeriano said.

“There should be a thorough inventory of guns, ammunition, explosives, and dangerous chemicals in the possession of individuals in Davao City. Any and all illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogo) and fake BPOs in Davao City must be raided and dismantled,” he added.

Last August 24, around 2,000 members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) raided the Kingdom of Jesus Christ Compound in Buhangin District, Davao City to serve arrest warrants for Quiboloy, who is wanted for child abuse and human trafficking charges.

Additionally, two alleged victims of human trafficking were rescued from the compound in Davao City on August 25.

Davao police are continuously searching the KJC compound and are “more than confident” that Quiboloy is still inside.

Earlier, PNP said the entrance of the underground bunker of the KJC compound of Quiboloy will likely be found soon.

She added that the ground-penetrating radar of authorities is detecting “signs of life” in an underground area spanning 20-30 meters.

