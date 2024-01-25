Jared Bahay chooses Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Jared Bahay, Cebu’s top high school basketball player, has made his decision: He is going to the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

This development was confirmed by Popoy Navarro of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, who is one of the representatives of the 18-year-old Bahay.

Bahay is a back-to-back Cesafi high school MVP, Palarong Pambansa gold medalist, NBTC Philippines best high school player, and a former member of the Batang Gilas.

“I’m attending Ateneo de Manila University because I want to continue my education in another Jesuit school. In addition, the opportunity to play right away is another reason I considered in making this decision,” said Bahay through Rhoel Dejano, a mentor and representative of Jared.

Bahay, a 5-foot-9 player from Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, is one of the heavily recruited basketball prospects today because of his sheer talent, basketball IQ, and fearlessness on the court.

Bahay led the Magis Eagles in winning two Cesafi high school titles in 2022 and 2023, where he was crowned MVP.

Bahay also led the Magis Eagles in winning the Palarong Pambansa gold medal last July in Marikina City, against the powerhouse, National Capital Region (NCR).

It can be recalled that Bahay initially committed to the UP Fighting Maroons in March 2023.

