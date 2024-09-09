OSCA: Seniors with new IDs can claim cash aid without visiting office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) clarified that senior citizens in Cebu City with new IDs do not have to visit OSCA to claim their cash assistance.

While the first day of the distribution of the P3,000 was successful on Sept. 7, some, accompanied by their grandchildren and children, went to the OSCA due to their problem with the new ID.

According to the city’s Public Information Office, some seniors visited the OSCA after noticing some changes with their ID, specifically in their ID number. Reynaldo Abesia, administrative officer at OSCA, also confirmed this.

“Kana gud sila magpa-replacement sa ilang ID among i-change ang ID, dugangan namo…ang payroll wala ma-change…amo nalang buhatan og karong certification of correction of entry,” Abesia said.

Abesia said that during a briefing with disbursing officers at City Hall, they agreed that seniors who need name corrections on their ID or payroll should visit OSCA to get a certificate of correction.

READ: Eligible senior citizens in Cebu City to get cash aid on Sept. 7

However, OSCA head Atty. Homer Carabal clarified that seniors don’t need to go to OSCA. Instead, they can simply take a photo of the senior claiming the cash aid with their new ID to avoid delays in the process.

“Ang instruction ni Atty. Cabaral ayaw nalang na paaria ang senior aron dili malangay kay dili raba gusto ang mayor ana…. So, gitagaan ra kay mao may instruction ni Mayor [Raymond Alvin] Garcia pud nga dili langay-langayon ang senior, dili hagu-hagoon, as long as valid lang (ang ID). Gipakodakan ra didto,” Abesia added.

The disbursement officers will continue distributing the P3,000 cash aid on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 9 and 10.

Those who cannot claim their cash by Sept. 10, whether they have a new or old ID, can claim their P3,000 at the OSCA office in the Finance Building at City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Meanwhile, OSCA said the senior citizens only have until Sept. 19 to claim their cash assistance.

There are 91,000 eligible senior citizens in Cebu City who get to claim their cash assistance for the third quarter of this year. The P3,000 covers the months of July, August, and September. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP