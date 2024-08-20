Cebu City: Eligible senior citizens to get cash aid on Sept. 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eligible senior citizens in Cebu City will be able to claim their financial assistance for the third quarter of this year on September 7.

This was announced by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Monday, August 19, in a press conference at the City Hall.

“Sa akong pagdala sa City Government, ang atong senior citizens, ato gyung gipaningkamot nga ma-release ang financial assistance first week of the last month of that quarter,” Garcia said.

(In my handling of the city government, our senior citizens, we always tried to have their financial assistance released on the first week of the last month of that quarter.)

In a separate interview with Office of the Senior Citizens Affair (OSCA) head, lawyer Homer Cabaral, he said the distribution would take place for 10 days.

Cabaral said the first two days of the distribution would be at the respective barangays and those who were not able to claim at those places, they would have to claim the cash at the City Hall through the OSCA.

The total number of beneficiaries covering the north and south districts of Cebu City is estimated at 91,000.

Moreover, Cabaral clarified that only those senior citizens registered since 2013 would be eligible for the financial assistance worth P3,000 per quarter due to budget appropriations.

“Wala pa ta’y budget ana (to those senior citizens starting 2014). Ang gi-budgetan kato rang registered as of 2013,” Cabaral said.

(We still don’t have a budget (to those senior citizens starting 2014). What we have a budget for are those registered as of 2013.)

Aside from that, Garcia said that the financial assistance for the persons with disabilities (PWDs) would follow a week after the schedule of release of the senior citizens cash aid.

