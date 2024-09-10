Panagsama, Moalboal: What to expect while diving there

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The sprawling marine oasis of Panagsama, Moalboal, Cebu, has once again captured international attention.

Recently, Condé Nast Traveler named Panagsama Beach as one of Southeast Asia’s best beaches—not just for its stunning shores, but for the millions of sardines that form a school near the beach.

READ MORE:

Thresher shark joins sardine run in Moalboal

Malapascua and Moalboal among the best spots to snorkel in Visayas

Deluge of sardines delights, worries Sarangani folk

The famous “sardine run” is the crowning jewel of Panagsama’s underwater wonders.

While most locals and tourists are well aware of the breathtaking marine life in Cebu, many are still exploring how they can experience swimming alongside these gentle creatures.

As we celebrate this international recognition, let’s guide both first-time visitors and returning enthusiasts on how to fully enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience, while also ensuring safety and fun.

Niccolo Stevens, a local certified freediving instructor and underwater photographer in Moalboal, shared some insights with CDN Digital on what to expect:

Massive Sardine Schools: Behold millions of sardines swimming in a tightly packed formation, their synchronized movements creating a mesmerizing underwater ballet.

Crystal-Clear Waters: Panagsama boasts turquoise waters, offering excellent visibility for observing both the sardines and other vibrant marine life.

Easy Access: The sardine run is just a short swim from the shore, making it accessible to snorkelers of all levels.

Sea Turtle Encounters: Apart from sardines, sea turtles are commonly found in the area, often swimming alongside the schools.

Stevens emphasized the importance of joining guided tours led by certified local experts to enhance the experience and ensure safety while snorkeling or diving.

When is the Best Time to Visit?



The peak season for the sardine run is from December to April, when the schools of fish are typically larger and more active.

Cost of Experience

For snorkeling with sardines and sea turtles, expect to pay between ₱350-₱500 per person, which includes gear, a vest, a snorkeling guide, and an environmental fee.

For scuba or freediving it usually rages from:

₱1,500 for certified divers

₱2,500 for introductory divers (Discover Scuba Diving or uncertified divers)

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, Panagsama’s marine life promises an unforgettable adventure. Dive in, explore, and be a part of this magical underwater world!

And always remember, to leave no trace behind. Follow local rules and enjoy nature and its beauty the best way possible.