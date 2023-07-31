Thresher shark joins sardine run in Moalboal

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This southern town in Cebu is just so much more for tourists and locals alike to experience its underwater goodness.

Moalboal, Cebu is a famous diving spot in Cebu because of the pawikans, corals, and the sardine run.

But occasionally, sightings of the ‘butanding’ or whale shark can also grace the waters of this beautiful province.

And just recently, another beautiful visitor made an appearance last July 31.

This visitor is none other than the famous thresher shark.

Normally seen in the waters up north, specifically, in Malapascua Island, this magnificent creature decided to show up and excite more divers in Moalboal.

According to the uploader of the video from JT’s Getaway Adventures, they do see thresher sharks once in a while swimming in their waters looking for food.

“Once in a while lang gyud …. Makaswerti lang makatiming nga manggawas sila para mangita og food…. Tagsaon ra gyud kaayo,” they said.

(It’s only once in a while….One would be lucky to chance upon them when they would come out to find food….It is only very seldom.)

This was taken by tour guide Bobby Tapales of JT’s Getaway Adventures.

What a majestic sight to see, right?

