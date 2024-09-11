5 Cebu City garbage collectors caught stealing at DPWH-7 office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five garbage collectors from the Department of Public Service (DPS) of the Cebu City government were caught allegedly stealing steel components of a bridge that they tried to hide in a garbage truck by covering the stolen items with garbage.

This was however found out by personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) and they made a citizen’s arrest and held the 5 suspects, whom they turned over to the policemen of the Mambaling Police Station.

The theft attempt was done inside the compound of the DPWH-7 compound at the South Road Properties (SRP) in the afternoon of September 10.

The 5 suspects are currently detained at the Mambaling Police Station.

They are identified as Dismar Molo Bucao, 38 years old, a driver of Department of Public Services (DPS), garbage collectors: Rodel Husen Bautista, 29 years old, Rodolfo Iligan Cabido Jr., 29 years old, Vergil Sungahid, 31 years old, and Jerry Donoso Daplin, 30 years old.

According to Police Major Efren Diaz Jr., chief of Mambaling Police Station, the suspects were garbage collectors and subcontractor personnel of DPS who were detailed at DPWH-7.

They were caught in the act of stealing the steel components of a bridge stocked at the DPWH-7compound, were arrested by DPWH-7 personnel, and turned over to the Mambaling Police Station.

Diaz said that this was the first time the suspects committed the crime.

However, based on the information from the DPWH-7, they noticed that some of their construction materials went missing for several days.

The construction materials that they stole were sold to a junkshop.

“Worth 300,000 ang mga materyales nawala kagahapon”, Diaz said.

(The materials that were lost yesterday were worth at least P300,000.)

