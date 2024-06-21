E-taxi driver in Cebu City claims passenger stole his P7,000

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An e-taxi driver has asked for help from a local radio station after he was allegedly robbed of P7,000 cash by a female passenger, who is believed to be a notorious thief targeting drivers in Cebu City.

The thief reportedly stole the money that the driver said was meant to contribute for his Social Security System (SSS).

The incident reportedly happened at around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13.

The driver, who goes by the alias Nick, claimed that the thief entered his vehicle and asked to be dropped off along N. Bacalso Avenue.

Nick is 58 years old and is a resident of Brgy. Pagsabungan in Mandaue City.

During the trip, the woman allegedly invited the driver to go to a bar together.

Nick, however, refused and said that he was not fond of going to such establishments.

Upon their arrival at her destination, the woman paid her fare and left.

However, Nick allegedly found his wallet on the floor of the vehicle and saw that it was now empty.

The driver said that he lost P7,000 cash that he was supposed to contribute to his SSS.

By the time he noticed, the woman was already gone.

After the incident, Nick informed his colleagues and one of them sent a photo of a woman he identified as the passenger.

The woman has allegedly been committing similar thefts targeting taxi drivers in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, police have advised the victim to come to the Labangon Police Station to report the incident.

