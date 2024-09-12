Mt. Kanlaon seismic activity intensifies, Phivolcs warns of possible eruption

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Alert Level 2 raised over Mt. Kanlaon may be elevated as seismic and volcanic activities intensify, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its latest volcano bulletin issued on Thursday, September 12, state volcanologists noted additional 79 volcanic-tectonic quakes.

They also recorded an increase in the volume of sulfur dioxide being emitted from the volcano, which last erupted in June.

Last Wednesday, September 11, Kanlaon released 11,556 tonnes of the toxic gas.

According to an earlier advisory, Phivolcs noted that Kanlaon has been emitting higher concentrations of volcanic sulfur dioxide, averaging 1,273 tonnes per day.

READ MORE

Kanlao acts up: Evacuation ordered, classes canceled

Phivolcs warns of possible ‘eruptive unrest’ over Kanlaon

“But emission since then (eruption on June 3, 2024) has been particularly elevated at a current average of 3,565 tonnes/day,” they added.

Phivolcs also said that sulfuric fumes were reported in Brgy. San Miguel, La Carlota City; Brgy. Masulog and Brgy. Pula, Canlaon City; Brgy. Codcod, San Carlos City; and Brgy. Inolingan, Moises Padilla.

“The public is reminded that Alert Level 2 (increasing unrest) prevails over Kanlaon, but that current activity may lead to eruptive unrest and an increase in the Alert Level,” Phivolcs said.

Local governments around Kanlaon have also ordered residents to leave the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ) due to the imminent threat posed by the volcano. /with reports from Inquirer-Visayas

/clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP