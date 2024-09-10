Phivolcs warns of possible ‘eruptive unrest’ over Kanlaon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to increased seismic activity, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned of a possible ‘eruptive unrest’ in Mt. Kanlaon.

Phivolcs made this warning after they recorded multiple volcanic-tectonic earthquakes since 12 a.m. on Monday, September 9.

As of Tuesday, September 10, a total of 37 volcanic-tectonic quakes occurred in Kanlaon.

READ MORE:

Phivolcs warns of increased chances of another Kanlaon eruption

P68M in crops, fisheries ruined by Mt. Kanlaon eruption

Kanlaon Volcano emits high level of harmful gas – Phivolcs

Of the 37 volcanic-tectonic quakes recorded, 22 of these occurred at 10:35 p.m., and its tremors were also felt by residents in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental.

“VT (volcanic-tectonic) earthquakes are generated by rock fracturing processes and the increase in VT activity may possibly precede eruptive activity,” Phivolcs reported.

Aside from an increase in volcanic-tectonic earthquakes, they also observed other unusual volcanic activities around Kanlaon, which erupted last June.

These included emitting close to 3,000 tonnes of sulfur dioxide into the air, and a plume reaching up to 800-meters tall.

Phivolcs also noted that the Kanlaon’s edifice has been inflated.

In the meantime, Phivolcs reminded the public not to enter into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone around Kanlaon to avoid volcanic hazards such as pyroclastic density currents, ballistic projectiles, rockfall and others.

“Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash and ballistic fragments from sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft,” they added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP