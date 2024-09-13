Bar Exams in Cebu City, its second day, went smoothly – Police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The second day of the Bar Examinations 2024 went smoothly with no untoward incidents recorded around the vicinity of the university where it was being held.

This year, the Bar Exams are held over the course of three days – September 8, 11 and 15.

A total of 1055 individuals in Cebu City took the exam on September 8, according to data from the Supreme Court.



READ MORE:

2024 Bar exams start: 10,483 aspiring lawyers show up for tests

Over 10,000 law grads are taking the Bar exams starting Sept. 8

2024 Bar Exams in Cebu City: 1,200 examinees, liquor ban, traffic plan in place

Local authorities reported earlier that the first day exam ended peacefully.

Likewise, the second day went smoothly with no untoward incidents occurring near the exam venue which is the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR) Basak Campus.

“Ang ikaduhang pagpahigayon, second day sa atong Bar Exam went well,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

(The second holding, second day of our Bar exam went well.)

“Atoang security plan was followed. So far, wala man tay nasayran nga mga glitches or any certain violation or crime around the vicinity of that venue,” she added.

(Our security plan was followed. So far, we have not known of any glitches or any certain violation or crome around the vicinity of the venue.)

According to Macatangay, they have not recorded any violations to the liquor ban and the implementation of the anti-noise ordinance.

The liquor ban, which prohibits the service and consumption of alcohol within a 100 meter radius, will be effective until the last day of the exams.

READ MORE: Over 12,000 register for 2024 Bar Exams

For the last day on Sunday, law enforcers are anticipating a higher number of supporters who will be swarming the venue of the exam.

“So we are expecting a high influx of supporters during the last day in both sa pagsalubong sa paghatod and pagsalubong after the culmination of the Bar Exam itself,” said Macatangay.

(So we are expecting a high influx of supporters during the last day in both the ‘pagsalubong sa paghatud’ and the pagsalubong after the culmination of the Bar Exam itself.)

Hence, more police officers will be deployed within the vicinity of the venue to ensure the safety of everyone.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP