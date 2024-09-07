2024 Bar Exams in Cebu City: 1,200 examinees, liquor ban, traffic plan in place

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has made the necessary measures to safeguard the 1,200 individuals who will be taking the Bar Examinations at one of the universities in the city in the coming days.

Police, agencies gear up for 2024 Bar Exams in Cebu City: 1,200 examinees, liquor ban, traffic plan in plac

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, CCPO deputy director for administration, said that they are now ready to secure the event.

The 2024 Bar Exams will be taking place for three days: Sept 8, 11, and 15.

This year, only the University of San Jose-Recoletos campus in Basak will be used as testing center.

Around 1,200 examinees are expected to arrive at the campus on the early morning of the exam dates, according to Rafter.

“But again, the number will be defined on the day of the examinations,” she added.

As early as 2 a.m. on the first day of the exam, CCPO will be deploying around 70 officers to monitor the vicinity of the testing center.

Over 12,000 register for 2024 Bar Exams

Policemen will be stationed both inside and outside of the perimeter of the university until 8 p.m.

Rafter said there will be early deployment because they expect that the examinees will be arriving early with family and friends who will be gathering at the gate to show their support.

According to Rafter, the examinees will be allowed to enter the facility at 3 a.m. The exam will be held from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In a post on their social media page, CCPO also announced the implementation of a liquor ban in the city for the Bar Exams.

The ban declares that the service and consumption of alcohol within a 100 meter radius is prohibited.

It is effective from 12 midnight until 11:59 p.m. on the three days that the exams will take place.

Law enforcers also reminded the public on the strict implementation of the anti-noise ordinance for an orderly conduct of the examination.

Cebu City police have partnered with other government agencies like the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRMO), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), Philippine Coastguard, and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) for the event.

Meanwhile, CCTO announced the traffic management plan for this year’s Bar Examinations last August 21.

The agency will be implementing a traffic route plan from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the specified dates of the exam.

The yellow mark on the map shows the directed route for northbound vehicles. Motorists will have to use the designated yellow lanes.

Vehicles traveling to the northern direction will not be allowed to turn left into the university campus. Authorities will be placing traffic lanes on the center lane to prevent unauthorized access.

Motorists heading south, on the other hand, will be following the green lanes. The innermost right lane will also be reserved for examinees and inaccessible to southbound traffic.

The examinee lane is designed for Bar examinees to have a more efficient access to the campus.

CCTO also established a designated drop off area marked in pink on the map. A specific area near the school entrance will be reserved solely for vehicles dropping off examinees and no parking will be permitted.

According to the agency, heavy traffic is expected near the campus on the dates of the exam. Because of this, they advised motorists to plan their routes in advance and to avoid the affected area if possible. /clorenciana

