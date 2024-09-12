cdn mobile

UV Green Lancers claim Mayor Alegado Cup, prepping for Cesafi three-peat

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | September 12,2024 - 09:51 PM

UV green lancers

UV Green Lancers players and coaching staff celebrate with the organizers of the Mayor Teresa Alegado Cup Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament during the awards ceremony. | Photo by Raul Nuñez

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers showcased their dominance as they gear up for their Cesafi Season 24 men’s basketball campaign this month.

The Green Lancers, back-to-back champions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball, asserted their supremacy by winning the 2024 Mayor Teresa Alegado Cup Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament in Consolacion, northern Cebu.

In a decisive championship clash on Wednesday, September 11, at the Consolacion Sports Complex, UV trounced the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons with a commanding 90-64 victory.

Raul Gentallan led the charge for UV, scoring 20 points and earning the “Most Valuable Player” accolade. This triumph marks the Green Lancers’ second consecutive championship title, following their victory at the Kalumonan Festival Mayor’s Cup Open in Surigao del Sur last month.

From the outset, the Green Lancers set the pace, taking a substantial 57-36 lead by halftime. They maintained their advantage throughout the second half, leaving UP unable to mount a comeback.

Gentallan’s impact extended beyond the scoreboard. He contributed five assists and three steals, further cementing his MVP status. Ethan Maglasang added 13 points for UV, while Cesafi Finals MVP Kent Ivor Salarda chipped in 11 points.

For UP, Marco Manalot led with 10 points, while Brandon Sainz and Jayboy Ocampo each contributed eight points in a losing effort.

UV’s victory earned them a prize of PHP 100,000, with UP receiving PHP 50,000.

The tournament was organized by the Consolacion Local Government Unit, under Mayor Teresa P. Alegado, and coordinated by its sports commission, led by Paul Alelu Flores, who also serves as the head coach of the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs in Cesafi.

