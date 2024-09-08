Cesafi Season 24 to kick off on September 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 24th season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) will unwrap on September 21 at the Cebu Coliseum.

As the longest-running collegiate multi-sport competition outside Metro Manila, this season promises to bring more excitement as around 20 member schools vie for dominance across a variety of sports.

Last year’s season was a thrilling combination of athletic achievement and controversy.

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers captured their 15th men’s basketball championship, reinforcing their status as the winningest team in the Cesafi history.

It also added a milestone for veteran coach Gary Cortes after winning his fifth Cesafi men’s basketball title in seven finals appearances after helming the head coaching job in 2015.

Meanwhile, in high school basketball, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles secured a three-peat, clinching their seventh overall title.

The season marked the final appearance of star player Jared Bahay, who closed out his high school career with consecutive finals MVP honors.

In volleyball, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars dominated by sweeping the boys’, girls’, and men’s divisions.

Meanwhile, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers claimed victory in the women’s competition by defeating the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors.

CONTROVERSIES

The past season was not without controversy.

Topping the list was the case of USJ-R’s EJ Agbong, who falsified his Transcript of Records (TOR) from Liceo de Cagayan University in a desperate attempt to qualify for the Cesafi.

After admitting to altering his academic records, Agbong was banned from the league, and USJ-R’s head coaches Melo Banua and Clifford Racines were suspended.

Another incident involved the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers, whose probationary membership in the league was terminated following a request from the late Bogo City Mayor Celestino “Junie” Martinez Jr., a long-time Cesafi supporter.

CBSAA’s suspension was also linked to repeated unsportsmanlike conduct, particularly during basketball games, which led to fines and sanctions.

One notable incident involved CBSAA player Franz Jeffrey Aballe, who was caught on video intentionally elbowing SHS-AdC’s Nikolas Yu during a match. Aballe was suspended for two games, fined ₱10,000, and required to complete four hours of community service.

Despite these issues, Cesafi Season 23 successfully concluded, with the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) wrapping up in January, crowning the University of San Carlos (USC) and USJ-R as champions.

