Alleged drug pusher killed, police officer injured in Argao shootout

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An alleged drug pusher died, while a police officer was injured in a shootout around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024, in Barangay Jampang, Argao town.

Joeraldine Bajenting Gevana, alias Jiraldin, a resident of Barangay Jampang, Argao, was declared dead by the attending physician at Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital (ICKMH) in Brgy. Bogo, Argao.

Meanwhile, Patrolman Joseph Belarma sustained minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital.

Police Major Janus Giangan, chief of the Argao Police Station, along with the station’s tracker team, served a warrant of arrest against the suspect.

The case involved a violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Giangan and his team were in a service vehicle when the suspect and his cohorts spotted them. The suspects immediately opened fire, hitting the passenger side of the vehicle and causing Belarma to fall to the ground.

The suspects then fled into an underground tunnel while continuing to shoot at the police.

In response, the police fired back, resulting in the suspect sustaining gunshot wounds.

Belarma is currently recuperating at Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital. The suspect was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician. /clorenciana

