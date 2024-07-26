Argao, Cebu shootout: Police kill armed man, 2 cohorts escape

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One man was killed while two others escaped in an shootout with law enforcers in Barangay Apo, Argao town, southern Cebu on early Friday morning, July 26.

The suspects were allegedly part of a group of criminal entities that had been causing fear among the residents.

The dead suspect was identified as Eugene Asentista, a resident of the barangay.

His alleged cohorts were Roel Gomez and Jimboy Mejares.

Police, in a report, said that the encounter happened at around 12:50 a.m. on Friday.

Asentista and his cohorts were reportedly discharging firearms in the area, which prompted policemen to respond at around 12:00 a.m.

Upon the arrival of officers, they spotted the three men each carrying firearms.

When they confronted the three men, Gomez allegedly fired shots at the police before hurriedly running to an unknown direction together with Mejares.

Asentista, on the other hand, also opened fire towards the policemen who then fired back to defend themselves.

During the exchange, the suspect was hit and was immediately brought to a hospital in Brgy. Bogo for medical treatment.

Asentista was pronounced dead by the attending physician at 1:55 a.m.

Argao police recovered from Asentista’s possession a 9 mm caliber pistol with a magazine.

They also found a loaded .45 caliber pistol at the route where Gomez escaped.

Police Colonel Percival R. Zorrilla, provincial director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that the men involved in the encounter were members of a group that had been causing trouble in the area.

While they are not an identified organized group, the individuals reportedly commit various crimes and cause fear among the residents.

Zorrilla said that the dead suspect’s cohorts had warrants for their arrest for various crimes like murder, shooting, and robbery.

As of this writing, the manhunt operation is ongoing to arrest the escaped individuals.

Zorrilla further said that he had directed the police personnel to continue to extend their efforts to maintain peace and order not just in Argao but the whole province of Cebu.



Argao is a first class municipality located 86 kilometers south of Cebu City.

