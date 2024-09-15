Harry Roque on the run: PNP joins manhunt

MANILA, Philippines–The Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched an intensified manhunt for former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque after he was cited for contempt by the House of Representatives over his alleged ties to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

Roque, who served as the spokesperson for former President Rodrigo Duterte, has ignored multiple summonses from a joint House panel investigating the matter.

His refusal to cooperate prompted authorities to issue an arrest warrant, though he was not found at his Makati office, sparking concerns that he may be attempting to evade capture.

READ: House arrest order: Authorities searching for Harry Roque

“The PNP is now fully engaged in the manhunt for Atty. Harry Roque,” said Santa Rosa City Rep. Dan Fernandez, co-chair of the Quad Committee. “We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure his swift apprehension. No one is above the law.”

Roque is accused of withholding documents, including his Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, as well as records connected to his family business, Biancham Holdings. These records are seen as key to understanding his alleged involvement with Lucky South 99, a POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga, which is under investigation for illegal operations.

READ: House cites Harry Roque in contempt, orders he be detained anew

Authorities have deployed police units to Roque’s last known location at the Antel Corporation Centre in Makati, but his whereabouts remain unknown. The PNP, in coordination with other law enforcement groups, continues to track Roque, who is believed to be in hiding as the investigation progresses.

Roque’s defiance

Rep. Robert Ace Barbers of Surigao del Norte, head of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, emphasized the seriousness of Roque’s defiance, stating that his refusal to cooperate only heightens suspicion regarding his role in the POGO industry.

READ: Joint bank account: Roque’s ex-executive assistant quizzed

“His evasion deepens the doubts surrounding his involvement,” Barbers said, adding that the evidence against Roque is “overwhelming.”

Roque, in a previous statement, dismissed the joint panel’s investigation as a “kangaroo court” and has vowed not to participate. However, Barbers and Fernandez underscored that Roque must explain himself through proper legal channels.

The House of Representatives has vowed to continue the search for Roque, while urging the public to provide any information that could aid authorities in locating him.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP