Joint bank account: Roque’s ex-executive assistant quizzed

MANILA, Philippines – AR dela Serna, the former executive assistant of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, has been quizzed by lawmakers regarding their joint bank account.

One lawmaker even said that a joint bank account was often reserved for married couples or parents and their children.

Roque served as spokesperson of Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Serna was asked by Santa Rosa City Rep. Dan Fernandez at the latest hearing of the House of Representatives’ quad committee if Dela Serna had bank accounts, as the raid on the Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) hub in Porac, Pampanga showed his bank details.

Eventually, dela Serna admitted that he has another joint bank account with Roque, which was supposedly used during the 2022 national elections, when the former government official ran for senator.

“That’s a savings account? So you only have one savings account? Or you have another joint account with somebody?” Fernandez asked on Wednesday.

“I have a joint account with Atty. Roque, Mr. Chair,” dela Serna replied.

“So you have a joint account with Atty. Roque? How much? How much was inside that joint account with Atty. Harry Roque?” Fernandez asked again.

“As far as I know Mr. Chair, that account was closed,” dela Serna added.

When Fernandez reiterated his question as to how much money deposited in the joint bank account, dela Serna said he could not remember, although he said what he can recall is that the biggest transaction amounted to P3 million.

Dela Serna said he withdrew around P1.2 million to P1.8 million from that account, to facilitate the payroll of Roque’s election staffers.

But Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop was perplexed as to why it seems dela Serna was able to gain the trust of Roque, allowing the former executive assistant to get money from that account and accompany him to trips.

When dela Serna admitted that it was only Roque who contributes to the joint account Acop noted that having these setups — where one party does not put money in a joint account — happens only between wedded couples and a parent and his or her child.

However, Acop said this could happen too if two individuals are accomplices“But you’re you’re authorized to do withdrawals? Is that your setup?” Acop asked.

“As far as I know that setup only happens between married couples, or a mother or a father to their children. Right? What do you think of this?” Acop asked.

“I do not meddle in the money of Atty. Roque,” dela Serna replied.

“Except in instances where people ask to hide money within your account, and then you would split it into two. For example, P5 million, you would each get P2.5 million, because it is you yourself who admitted that you are not contributing to your joint account,” Acop said.

“I was just ordered to do that Mr. Chair, I only followed orders,” dela Serna added.

Roque has been invited to the quad-committee due to his links to Lucky South 99 — the raided Pogo hub in Porac, Pampanga — after documents with his signature were found by operatives.

