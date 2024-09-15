Domingo thanks Mananquil, Pacquiao for securing Jerusalem’s title defense at home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran boxing trainer Michael Domingo has expressed his gratitude to boxing promoter JC Manangquil and eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao for their collective efforts in securing the Philippines as the venue for Melvin Jerusalem’s upcoming world title defense.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Domingo revealed that Manangquil worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that Jerusalem’s defense of his World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight title would be held on home soil, rather than in Mexico.

Jerusalem previously lost his World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight title less than six months after claiming it.

He suffered a setback when he fought Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo in the latter’s home country, losing via stoppage. Learning from that experience, Domingo and his team were determined not to make the same gamble again.

This time, thanks to Manangquil’s behind-the-scenes efforts and his partnership with Pacquiao, Jerusalem’s first title defense will headline the “Blow by Blow” event on September 22 at the Mandaluyong College gymnasium.

“It’s a huge advantage to have the fight here,” Domingo shared.

“Boss JC worked hard to make sure it would happen in the Philippines, and Melvin is thrilled to fight in front of his countrymen.”

Champion’s purse

Domingo went on to explain that while the original plan was to stage the fight in Mexico, where the champion’s purse would have been larger, the team chose to prioritize other factors.

“Boss JC asked if we were willing to fight in Mexico. I said it was possible, but we would need to stay there for a month to adjust, and there was a risk of a repeat of what happened against Collazo. So they worked hard to bring the fight to the Philippines. The prize here won’t be as big, but it’s the minimum required for a world championship,” he said.

Now, with their opponent Luis “Flechita” Castillo having arrived from Mexico, Domingo sees a potential edge for Jerusalem.

He believes that the Mexican fighter, who is undefeated but has never fought outside his home country, may struggle to acclimate to the conditions and adjust his body clock—factors that can play a significant role in boxing.

The 30-year-old Jerusalem, hailing from Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, holds an impressive record of 22 wins (12 by knockout) and three losses.

His opponent, Castillo, enters the fight with a perfect 21-0 record, 13 of those wins coming by knockout, along with one draw.

“He’s undefeated, but he’s never fought abroad,” Domingo noted.

“Melvin can handle this type of opponent, but we must remain cautious and not take him lightly.”

