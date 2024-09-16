Romania’s top classical artists to hold concert in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has been selected as part of the worldwide tour of a duo of Romanian classical artists who aim to promote their country’s musical culture to the world.

Award-winning artists Diana Jipa and Stefan Doniga will be performing live this Tuesday, September 17, for their concert titled Road to Freedom.

Tuesday’s event, which is part of their concert’s Asia leg, will be held at the Guang Ming College. It is spearheaded by the Embassy of Romania in the Philippines and in collaboration with the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation Inc. and Grand Benedicto, the Honorary Consulate of Romania in Cebu City.

In a press conference at Marco Polo Hotel on Monday, September 16, Romanian Ambassador to the Philippines, Răduţa Dana Matache, said they chose to have the recital in Cebu for its “dynamic art scene.”

Matache also likened the concert as a gift from Romania to Cebu.

“We hope that with this contribution it will become ever more (a dynamic art scene) so,” she added.

Closer ties and links

Matache also hoped the event will help foster closer ties and links between Cebu and Romania that could translate to more partnerships and more investments between the two.

The Road to Freedom concert is part of the Romanian government’s Romania Universalis project which highlights the country’s contribution to the whole European culture.

Romania Universalis gathers the “most valuable and well-known creations belonging to the Romanian composers within the context of the great music on the old continent.”

Violinist Dina and pianist Joniga have been cited as among “the most active chamber music ensemble in the Romanian classical music of recent years.”

According to Romania Universalis’ website, they have toured in around 30 countries since 2017. This year will be their first in Cebu City.

The duo looked forward not only to showcase classical Romanian music before a new set of audience but also to inspire diversity and human values.

“Classical Romanian music is very diverse – such diverse background of our composers,” said Doniga.