Pogo operators in Lapu-Lapu to face money laundering cases
NBI 7 chief says they are planning to file these charges against the 16 suspects soon
This is after the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) plans to lodge money laundering cases against them.
READ MORE:
Ahong denies Chinese national nabbed in Cebu Pogo hub worked for city hall
Mayor Chan shuts down Lapu-Lapu hotel over illegal Pogo operation
Raided illegal Pogo hub in Cebu nets 162 foreign workers
During a press briefer on Monday, September 16, Lawyer Rennan Oliva, NBI-7 head, said they would be applying for a court permit that would allow them to access data stored in the computers found in the Pogo hub.
Information found in these devices were important since they could help authorities build an airtight money-laundering case against the arrested individuals, Oliva added.
The prosecution would also be forming a dedicated team to pursue the money-laundering complaints, said Regional Prosecutor Graeme June Elmido.
Elmido, who was also present during Monday’s interview, also said the 18 suspects, composed of 17 Chinese nationals and a Filipino, had already been charged for human trafficking.
READ MORE: SC transfers Pogo trafficking cases to Metro Manila courts
Close to 200 individuals have been rescued when law enforcers raided an illegal Pogo inside a hotel in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City last August 31.
It was the first time that an illegal Pogo hub raid was conducted in the province after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared a nationwide ban for the online gaming operation during his State of the Nation Address on July 22. / with reports from Inquirer-Visayas
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.