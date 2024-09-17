Pogo operators in Lapu-Lapu to face money laundering cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspects arrested for running an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) hub in Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan Island may face additional charges.

This is after the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) plans to lodge money laundering cases against them.

During a press briefer on Monday, September 16, Lawyer Rennan Oliva, NBI-7 head, said they would be applying for a court permit that would allow them to access data stored in the computers found in the Pogo hub.

Information found in these devices were important since they could help authorities build an airtight money-laundering case against the arrested individuals, Oliva added.

The prosecution would also be forming a dedicated team to pursue the money-laundering complaints, said Regional Prosecutor Graeme June Elmido.

Elmido, who was also present during Monday’s interview, also said the 18 suspects, composed of 17 Chinese nationals and a Filipino, had already been charged for human trafficking.

Close to 200 individuals have been rescued when law enforcers raided an illegal Pogo inside a hotel in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City last August 31.

It was the first time that an illegal Pogo hub raid was conducted in the province after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared a nationwide ban for the online gaming operation during his State of the Nation Address on July 22. / with reports from Inquirer-Visayas

