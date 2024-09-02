Mayor Chan shuts down Lapu-Lapu hotel over illegal Pogo operation

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued a cease and desist order to halt the operation of the Tourist Garden Hotel in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Chan, who personally served the order, shut down the hotel’s operations after authorities discovered an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hub operating within the premises.

On Saturday, August 31, 2024, a composite team from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) raided the hotel, resulting in the apprehension of around 169 foreign nationals involved in the POGO operation.

Among those apprehended were Indonesians, Chinese, and Burmese nationals.

“Mao ni atong cease and desist order on the basis nga nagpahigayon sila ug online scam using their establishment nga gilukatan nila ug permit nato, unya dunay mga illegal activities nga ilang gipahigayon,” Chan said.

In addition to the hotel, the cease and desist order also included Nanyang Zhongjing Tobacco Corporation, Hwa Yan Realties, Inc., Royal Suwu KTV Corp., and Asean Gufeng International Trade Corp., all of which were tenants of the hotel.

In an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA, Chan reiterated that the city was not aware of any POGO operations in Lapu-Lapu, as no permit had been issued for such activities.

However, he admitted that the city had received an application for a POGO operation, but it was never pursued.

“Wala gyud ta’y kalihukan mahitungod sa POGO since wala gyud tay gi-isyuhan for POGO. Duna tay ni-apply nato ug POGO diri sa City Times Square for legal POGO. That was the time before the President’s SONA,” he added.

Earlier, Chan stated that there was no POGO operation in Lapu-Lapu since he had not issued any permits for this purpose.

“Kita sa Lapu-Lapu, we cannot give a permit if PAGCOR will not also give a permit,” he said.

To recall, the operation stemmed from the escape of three Indonesians from the establishment, with two of them lodging complaints at their embassy.

As a result, the composite team conducted a rescue operation, successfully rescuing six out of the eight Indonesians who were the subjects of the operation.

Most of those apprehended during the operation were believed to have come from Pampanga, where a POGO hub was also raided.

Chan stated that due to this discovery, he will be coordinating with the PAOCC to identify barangays where alleged POGO hubs may be operating.

This is especially important because the PAOCC has the equipment and capability to detect POGO operations.

As chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council, Chan will also recommend purchasing this equipment.

“As mayor of Lapu-Lapu, I will not tolerate any illegal activities in our city,” he added

