Senate probe: Does Alice Guo have child with Mayor Calugay?

By: Maila Ager - Inquirer.net | September 17,2024 - 12:12 PM

Alice Guo (left) and Dong Calugay. Photo from Senate PRIB/FACEBOOK

MANILA, Philippines — The  Senate investigation into Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos) has gotten more personal.

This as probers delved deeper on the background of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, whose real name is Guo Hua Ping.

At the center of Tuesday’s (September 17, 2024) hearing of the Senate committee on women are Guo and her alleged lover,  Sual, Pangasinan Mayor Liseldo “Dong” Calugay.

While trying to establish the links between the two, panel head Sen. Risa Hontiveros presented information suggesting that Guo and Calugay may have a child together.

“In fact may nakuha po kaming information na kayo mismo ang nagsabi sa kanila na girlfriend ni  Mayor Calugay si Guo Hua Ping,” Hontiveros said,  addressing  Calugay’s executive assistant, Cheryl Medina.

(In fact, we have information that you yourself told them that Guo Hua Ping is Mayor Calugay’s girlfriend.)

“Bukod pa dyan, kinwento n’yo pa raw sa kanila na may anak silang dalawa.  Anong masasabi po ninyo tungkol dito?” the senator asked.

(Besides that, you also told them that they have a child together. What can you say about this?)

But  Medina vehemently denied this.

“Wala po your honor, wala po (None, Your Honor, none at all),” she answered.

Hontiveros reminded  Medina that she was under oath and warned she could be dragged into possible crimes committed by her boss.

“Ibig sabihin hindi lang kayo pina fact-find dito. Marami pa pong nagsasalita at kino-corroborate namin,” she pointed out.

(This means that it’s not just you who is being fact-checked here. There are many others who are speaking up, and corroborating their statements)

“And for the  record Mr. Cheryl, hindi kayo ang target  namin ha. Gusto naming tukuyin kung kayo ay ginawang dummy ni Mayor  Calugay pero madadawit po kayo kahit sa mga sa alam naming ginawa nila kung hindi kayo magsasabi  ng totoo,” the senator added.

(And for the record, Mr. Cheryl, you are not our target. We want to determine if you were used as a dummy by Mayor Calugay, but you could still be implicated in what we know they did if you do not tell the truth.)

Medina was dragged into the Senate  probe for supposedly helping Guo’s staff  notarized  her  counter affidavit  on a human trafficking complaint lodged   against her at the Department of Justice.

Lawyer Elmer Galicia earlier claimed that  Guo personally appeared before him when he notarized the document on August 14, 2024.

But Guo herself admitted that she already fled the country in July.

Although she admitted seeing Guo, Medina insisted that the dismissed mayor  had no business or romantic relationships with Calugay.

