Toledo Xignex Trojans set for Wesley So Cup campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Toledo Xignex Trojans are poised to continue their pursuit of becoming the champions of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup, as they begin their campaign on Wednesday, September 18.

The Trojans, representing Cebu, made a remarkable run in the previous season, finishing as runners-up among 18 competing teams from various cities across the country.

Their impressive journey culminated in a grand finals appearance, where they ultimately fell to the mightier Manila Load Manna Knights.

READ: Toledo Trojans finish on top of southern division in PCAP Wesley So Cup

Now, the Trojans return with renewed vigor, fielding a blend of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers, all with the shared goal of clinching the elusive title.

A key addition to their lineup is Candidate Master (CM) Bhavesh Mahajan of India, who brings international experience to bolster the team’s firepower.

READ: Toledo Xignex Trojans aspire to find Cebu’s next chess grand master

The roster also includes notable players such as FIDE Master (FM) Noel Dela Cruz, Virgen Gil Ruaya, Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Melizah Ruth Carreon, Women’s National Master (WNM) Queenie Mae Samarita, and FIDE Master Ellan Asuela.

The Trojans’ core remains intact, led by International Masters (IM) Kim Steven Yap, Angelo Young, Joel Pimentel, and Rico Mascariñas, as well as Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, Allan Pason, Diego Abraham Caparino, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod, reflecting on the team’s will to build on their past success and take another step toward another opportunity for a championship run.

Behind the scenes are team owners Jeah Gacang and John Signe, alongside team manager Felix Poloyapoy who continue to provide the strategic leadership, guiding the Trojans as they prepare for a fresh campaign.

The Trojans will open their season with a match against the Bacolod Blitzers, one of the newest teams in the league. Their campaign will go full blast on Saturday, when they face the Camarines Soaring Eagles and another debutant, the Pasig City Grassroots Knights.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP