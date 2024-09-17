8 rescued after pump boat capsizes in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Eight individuals were rescued after the pump boat that they were riding in sunk shortly before reaching the shorelines of Sitio Datag, Brgy. Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday afternoon, September 16.

According to a report by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), the pump boat had a hole on its stern or rear portion, which caused the vessel to sink.

The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday but it was reported to the police at 3:37 p.m.

ALSO READ:

Rough seas: 400 passengers stranded at Angasil Port on Sunday

Lapu DRRMO rescues stranded pump boat passengers

Island hopping boat sinks off Cordova coast, 35 rescued

In a report, LLCPO said that the pump boat was being operated by Elino Patigdas, 47, of Brgy. Subabasbas. The vessel was owned by Ruben Patigdas and was used as a service vehicle for a construction project.

Police said that the eight individuals, including Patigdas, travelled from mainland Lapu-Lapu to the islet barangays of Caohagan and Caubian on Monday.

When they returned to the mainland, the pump boat damaged its rear, which caused it to sink.

All of its passengers, including Patigdas, jumped into sea and swam to the shorelines of Brgy. Maribago where they were helped by nearby residents.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP