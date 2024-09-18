Jpark Island Resort Alona: A New Island Getaway in Panglao, Bohol

As it celebrates its 15th anniversary, on September 15, 2024, Jpark Island Resorts & Waterparks, one of the country’s leading 5-star family resort brand, celebrated the grand opening of its newest property—Jpark Island Resort Alona. Nestled along the shores of Alona Beach, Panglao Island, the resort promises an unparalleled island getaway, offering guests a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and world-class amenities.

The place (Bohol) is so nice; the whole of Bohol is very nice. And we need the cooperation of the government and the private sector to preserve it. JUSTIN UY CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT JPARK ISLAND RESORTS AND WATERPARKS / PHIL BXT CORP.

Phil BXT Corporation, the owner of Jpark Island Waterpark and Resort Mactan Cebu, assumed ownership of the property once known as Villa Tomasa, Alona Kew White Beach Resort, and rebranded it as Jpark Island Resort Alona. This marks the first of three planned resorts by the group in the Province of Bohol, cementing Jpark’s position as a leading player in Philippine hospitality.

Chairman and President Justin Uy led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, accompanied by key local government officials, including Dauis Mayor Roman Bullen, Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay, Ubay Mayor Constantino Reyes, and Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap. The event showcased the resort’s exceptional culinary offerings and provided a preview of the luxurious guest experience awaiting future visitors.

In his opening remarks, Justin Uy shared a personal story explaining why they chose to invest in the province of Bohol: “My honeymoon was here in Bohol, in Panglao, in 1986, and in 1970, when I was just a kid, I stayed for almost two weeks in [the Municipality of] Anda. The place is so nice; the whole of Bohol is very nice. And we need the cooperation of the government and the private sector to preserve it.” Uy also pledged to help preserve Bohol’s natural wonders through a collaborative effort between the government and the private sector.

Jpark Island Resort Alona currently features 118 newly revamped rooms, offering guests the utmost comfort. As part of the expansion plan, the resort aims to increase its capacity to 525 elegantly furnished rooms by 2028, catering to the growing demand for high-end accommodations in Panglao.

Guests can also indulge in a range of culinary delights, as The Abalone, Jpark Mactan’s signature buffet restaurant, opens its second branch at Jpark Alona, offering a wide array of international and local cuisine. For those seeking the vibrant nightlife of Alona, Aqus Bar and Café serves signature cocktails and delicious bites, making it the perfect spot to relax by the beach.

Jpark Island Resorts & Waterparks has bold plans for Bohol. Alongside Jpark Island Resort Alona, two additional resorts are in the works, aiming to expand their room inventory in Panglao to 1,400 rooms. This growth aligns with Jpark’s vision of becoming a top destination for both local and international tourists, offering luxurious island getaways that highlight the natural beauty of the Philippines.

Jpark Island Resort Alona is celebrating its opening by offering exclusive packages with over 20% off regular room rates. These special deals include breakfast and access to the resort’s swimming facilities, giving guests the perfect opportunity to experience the tranquil beauty of Alona Beach while enjoying top-tier service.

Jpark Island Resort Alona invites you to immerse yourself in the tranquility of the island paradise, leave the world behind, and rediscover your inner peace. For inquiries and reservations, call +63 917 831 3765 or follow Jpark Island Resort Alona on Facebook and Instagram @jparkislandresortalona for the latest updates and promotions.