Lapu-Lapu City, private firm to establish desal plant in Punta Engaño

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Government and a private firm, Summa Water Resource Inc., broke ground yesterday for the construction of a desalination plant in Barangay Punta Engaño.

The private water provider will also lay distribution lines to supply water to consumers, addressing 60 percent of Lapu-Lapu City’s water shortage.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and Summa Water Resource Inc. president, Jose Antonio Soler.

“Water is life, and it can help boost the city’s economy,” Chan said.

In addition to Punta Engaño, Soler mentioned plans to establish desalination facilities in Barangays Marigondon and Olango Island.

The desalination project in Olango is expected to be operational by December this year or January 2025. Meanwhile, the Punta Engaño plant will be operational next year.

Currently, certain areas of Lapu-Lapu City, especially Punta Engaño and the island barangays, suffer from severe water shortages.

“Lapu-Lapu City’s water shortage is around 100,000 cubic meters daily, labi na kining akong gibarugan, Punta Engaño. Pila na ka mayor ang nilabay, ang atong mga kaigsuonan dinhi sa Punta Engaño, naay connection sa MCWD apan walay tubig,” the mayor added.

Once completed, Soler said, the desalination plants will supply 60,000 cubic meters of water daily, helping to alleviate the city’s 100,000 cubic meter shortage.

The Punta Engaño plant is expected to produce an initial 15,000 cubic meters of water per day, with the potential to expand to 30,000 cubic meters per day.

Phase 2 in Marigondon will provide an additional 30,000 cubic meters daily.

The city government and Summa will enter into a joint venture agreement for the operation and distribution of the water supply.

Soler admitted that desalination is expensive but added that current rates have become more affordable for consumers. He also noted that it is cheaper than the rates charged by private commercial suppliers in the barangays, who often source their water from unknown locations.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP