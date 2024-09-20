KBP, MyTV reps crowned Mr. and Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A new Mr. and Ms. Cebu Press Freedom were crowned during the coronation ceremony on Thursday afternoon, September 19.

In a battle of beauty and intelligence, two out of the eight participating media practitioners bagged the crown for this year’s competition.

The Mr. Cebu Press Freedom title was won by Remart Pogoy, representing the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas – Cebu Chapter (KBP).

Meanwhile, Queenie Joligon from MyTV Cebu was hailed as Miss Cebu Press Freedom 2024.

Here is a list of the other winners of the most annually anticipated beauty pageant in the Cebu press community:

First runner up – Andrew Matthew Ortoño from The Freeman and Elikha Joy Janaban of the KBP

Second runner up – Freeman’s Iris Hazel Mascardo and SunStar’s JP Seblos

Third runner up – Arvin Buzon from MyTV Cebu and Claudine Flores from SunStar

The eight contestants flaunted their fun wear and formal wear during the coronation ceremony at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City on Thursday.

Each dazzling contestant walked the stage with elegance and glamour as supporters from their respective media outlets cheered for them with all their might.

During the question and answer portion, Pogoy expressed his opinion that the media can use artificial intelligence if it benefits them, in response to the question of how AI can be leveraged while maintaining credibility and trust.

“However, we should not forget that we should also remember our ethical, our ethics in reporting. Because at the end of the day, despite the presence of AI, still the human intelligence will never ever die,” he added.

Joligon, on the other hand, was made to answer a query on how the media can ensure the integrity of information while balancing the demand for fast and accessible news.

“As part of the media industry, as a reporter and as part of the fourth estate, it is our duty and responsibility to ensure that we give factual information. That we continue to use the ethical standards of media. And also it’s our responsibility to give information that is based on truth, based on real facts to combat disinformation,” she answered.

After the coronation, Joligon told CDN Digital that she is grateful and honored to be given the coveted title.

She also said that she acknowledges the responsibility that has been given to her as a representative of Cebu media to be a positive influence to others in the industry.

With her new title, Joligon advised young students who also wish to join the media force in the future to be brave enough to try no matter how difficult it would be.

“I know it’s a very tough job or decision to be a journalist, especially in the political landscape here in our country currently, but it’s very fulfilling to stand for our rights for free press, free speech. To be the voice of those who cannot stand for themselves, who cannot speak for themselves,” she stated.

The night ended with everyone in high spirits while celebrating the pronouncement of the pageant winners.

The pageant is part of the week-long annual celebration of the Cebu Press Freedom week that was opened on Sunday, September 15, and will conclude on Saturday, September 21. /clorenciana

