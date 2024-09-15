cdn mobile

Lee, Paraase rule Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | September 15,2024 - 05:27 PM

Asia Paraase leads the top three finishers in the women’s 10k race of the Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run. With them is Arnold Bustamante, president of the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Multi-titled runners Prince Joey Lee and Asia Paraase were crowned champions in the 10-kilometer open category in the Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run 2024 on Sunday, September 15, at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Lee, the reigning half marathon champion in the 2024 National Milo Marathon-Cebu Leg, ruled the men’s open category, while Paraase, a Palarong Pambansa 2024 double gold medalist, ruled the distaff side.

Lee finished the race in 34 minutes and 25 seconds, while Jovan Bensig trailed him at second place in 35:12, and Jerome Casinillo rounded off the top three in 35:34.

On the other hand, Paraase crossed the finish line in 40:32, while Icy Baldos followed her at second place in 47:10, and Sofia Florence Lora landed at third in 58:04.

The top three finishers in the men’s 10k race of the Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run. | CDN Digital photo

5k open category

In the 5k open category, Mark Mahinay emerged as champion in the men’s side by clocking in 17:30, while Oswaldo Arcelo (18:29) and Shane Steven Cejas (19:11) completed the top three.

In the women’s side, the top three finishers were Alona Marie Campo (24:58), Patricia Pangalao (25:15), and Jisell Anne Sumbi (38:13).

In the 3k men’s race, the top three winners were John Rey Pelones (8:38), Eugene Sevilo (9:12), and Clint Niño Roma (9:23).

In the 3k women’s side, the top three finishers were Jane Pangalao (11:49), Maria Genia Jeresano (15:40), and Eiyen Torres (19:15).

Lastly, the 3K media men’s category winners were Venus Benting (12:38), Alex Quezon (13:35), and Jerome Yap (14:32). The women’s winning runners were Patricia Andrea Matheu (19:25), Arvie Veloso (20:19), and Razzel Ygoña (20:52).

The top three finishers in each distances pocketed cash prizes from this running event that in-line with the 32nd Cebu Press Freedom Week celebration

TAGS: Asia Paraase, fun run, Prince Joey Lee
This is an information message

