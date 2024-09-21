Mandaue City leads bamboo planting initiative for World Bamboo Day

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Around 1,200 bamboo propagules were planted at the Mandaue Green Learning Park, the city’s former dumpsite, on Saturday, Sept. 21, in line with the celebration of World Bamboo Day 2024.

Mandaue City officials, led by suspended Mayor Jonas Cortes, spearheaded the planting with city hall employees, non-government organization, and government agencies.

Rene Madarang, executive director of Philippine Bamboo Development Council, Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante, and Asturias Vice Mayor Benjo Labuca also attended the activity.

The activity was organized by the Mandaue Bamboo Plantation Development Project Committee in coordination with the Cebu Bamboo Development Council (CBDC).

The bamboos are planted as a natural fence for the Mandaue Green Learning Park (MGLP).

In addition to bamboos, Mandaue City has also planted Balayong or Palawan Cherry Blossoms at Kalidhay Park in the area.

“This is one of our success stories from dumpsite to a green learning park. Mao ni ang legasiya nga mahatag sa mosunod nga henerasyun. I really do have plans through the effort sa council nga mahimo nagyud ni siya’ng perpetual open space dinhi sa dakbayan sa Mandaue para ang generations to come will have a place to go, para maghike, magpicnic ang pamilya, atoa sad gyud ni hatagan og igo’ng importansiya nga pwede gyud diay ang bati mahimo’ng nindot,” said Cortes.

Residents are encouraged to grow bamboos. CBDC co-chairperson Father Victor Labao stated in a previous interview that bamboos are a great tool for preventing soil erosion.

They are also effective carbon dioxide absorbers, can be used for sustainable livelihoods, and their shoots are considered one of the healthiest foods, rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Executive Secretary Ernie Manatad mentioned that, in addition to the MGLP, they also plan to plant bamboo along the stretch of the Butuanon River and Mahiga Creek.

They may coordinate with private companies or individuals to promote bamboo planting.

In 2021, Mandaue City, together with the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources (DENR), planted 30 Maxima bamboo along the Green Corridor of Mahiga Creek in Barangay Subangdaku. /clorenciana

