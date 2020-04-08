Cebu City Agriculture Department urges residents to plant easy-to-grow vegetables

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Agriculture Department (CAD) is giving out free seedlings to Cebu City residents who wish to grow their own food while the city is under the state of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Engineer Joelito Baclayon, the head of CAD, told CDN Digital that there are at least 3,000 lowland local variety crop seedlings available for free for farmers and residents of the city.

The crops include easy to grow vegetables such as talong, okra, pepino, cauliflower, and other local varieties. These crops can be grown in ordinary garden soil whether in pots, recycled bottles, or makeshift garden plotters.

Baclayon growing vegetables in the garden can help those stuck inside their homes for the ECQ to do something productive that would also help produce more food for consumption.

“Naa raman gyod ta sa balay. Wala kaayo tay gibuhat, why not magtanom ta? Makalibre natas pagkaon, malingaw pa ta. (We are just at home. We have nothing to do, why not plant crops? We can have free food and enjoy gardening),” said Baclayon in a phone interview.

He said planting would be a good alternative activity while under quarantine because it entails care from the residents who have much time in their hands.

It can also be a calming and productive activity, as it can even help households that are struggling to put food on the table.

Anyone interested can go to the CAD office at the second floor of the Yutivo building at D. Jakosalem Street across Plaza Sugbo.

“Giawhag nato ang tanan nga mananom ta karong ECQ. (I urge everyone to start gardening during the ECQ),” said Baclayon. /bmjo