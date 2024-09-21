Charly Suarez clinches WBO int’l title in statement K.O win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez delivered a statement win, securing the World Boxing Organization (WBO) International junior lightweight title with a third-round knockout against American Jorge Castañeda at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, September 21 (Manila Time).

This victory not only highlights Suarez’s potential but also serves as a strong assertion of his readiness for a world title eliminator, originally scheduled against Andres Cortes before Cortes was forced to withdraw due to an injury sustained during training.

Suarez’s win was emphatic, as he knocked Castañeda down twice in a brief but one-sided contest featured on the undercard of the Munguia-Bazinyan main event.

The first knockdown came from a powerful left hook followed by a right hand in the final minute of the third round. Although Castañeda managed to recover, Suarez swiftly capitalized on the opportunity, delivering another precise one-two combination that prompted the referee to stop the fight, thus awarding Suarez the WBO International junior lightweight title.

At 36 years old, Suarez has demonstrated that late bloomers can compete at the highest levels against younger elite boxers in his division.

With this victory, his professional record now stands at 17 wins, including nine by knockout.

The victory also marked a setback for Castañeda, who now holds a record of 17 wins, 3 losses, with 13 knockouts.

