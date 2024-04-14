Suarez beats Coria in Texas bout 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez remained undefeated after prevailing against substitute Luis Coria during their fight on April 13 (April 14, Manila Time) at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

However, it wasn’t an easy fight for Suarez after he got knocked down in the last 10 seconds in the eighth round.

Despite the knock down, Suarez got the nod from the three judges. Two judges scored it 77-74, while one had it 76-75.

Suarez earned his 17th win with nine knockouts after his eight-round bout against Coria.

Replacement

Coria, who was a replacement for Puerto Rican Henry Lebron, suffered his seventh defeat with 15 wins and seven knockouts.

Suarez controlled the bout from the get-go.

Suarez used his skills to outbox the taller and bigger Mexican-American opponent.

He banked on his speed and counterpunches, tagging Coria with sneaky hooks and jabs throughout the fight.

Meanwhile, Coria used his reach advantage to set up his jab and combinations, but Suarez made sure to answer every punch the former threw at him.

Left hook

Coria upped his tempo in the last two rounds as he sensed that he was losing on the judges’ scorecards.

He hit Suarez with a left uppercut in the seventh round that left the latter groggy, but still survived the round.

In the final round, Suarez was downed with a left hook, while throwing his own hook simultaneously in the last 10 seconds of the bout.

Suarez lost his balance upon getting hit with a hook and touched his left glove on the canvas, prompting the referee to do the mandatory count.

The Filipino fighter insisted that it wasn’t a knockdown.

Despite this, Suarez walked away with the unanimous decision win in the fight card put up by Top Rank Boxing.

