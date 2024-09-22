Cesafi: CEC welcomes Baby Mustangs with 55pt beating

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons delivered a masterclass outing in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc (Cesafi) Season 24 high school basketball opener by thrashing the debuting CRMC Baby Mustangs, 96-41, on Saturday, September 21, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Lybron James Lamo and Jyle Andre Roa led the offensive onslaught for the Dragons, each scoring 18 points. Lamo added five rebounds, and five assists in his efficient outing, earning him the “Player of the Game” recognition.

Julio Joaquin Larrazabal, a new addition from Ormoc City, showcased his potential with 14 points, while Francis Jay Gonzales added 13 markers and Kenneth Fuller contributed 12.

The Baby Mustangs struggled throughout the game, with none of their players managing to reach double figures. Cleo Bohol Jr. and Brent Cuyno led CRMC with eight points apiece.

The Dragons of head coach Rodmark Del Rosario led as many as 57 points, 95-38, in the end game.

BENEDICTO CRUSH CRMC

Meanwhile, in the college division, The Benedicto College Cheetahs dismantled the CRMC Mustangs, 90-68.

In their first meeting since last year’s thriller, where Serge Gabines’ buzzer-beating three lifted Benedicto College to a 69-67 victory, the Cheetahs wasted no time imposing their will this season.

The Mustangs, eager to avenge their heart-wrenching loss, started good but were ultimately overmatched. The Cheetahs built an insurmountable lead, peaking at 29 points (88-59) in the final quarter, showing their dominance on both ends of the floor.

Five players for the Cheetahs posted double-digit scoring, with newcomer Nicole Jay Cabanero leading the charge.

Cabanero notched an impressive double-double, registering 19 points, 13 rebounds, and a block.

Junnil Bulan and Serge Gabines, the hero of their previous matchup, each added 13 points, while Albert Tolipas contributed 12 points, narrowly missing a double-double with nine rebounds, alongside two assists and two steals.

Allen Angelo Alicando, a former standout from UCLM, chipped in 10 points to complete Benedicto College’s balanced firepower.

CRMC head coach Paul Alelu Flores had only two players in double figures in Dale Otero who led the Mustangs with 18 points, while Keaton Clyde Taburnal added 10.

