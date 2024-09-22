cdn mobile

SAS flight diverts after mouse crawls out of passenger’s meal

By: Agence France Presse September 22,2024 - 01:53 PM

SAS flight diverts after mouse crawls out of passenger's meal

A picture shows an aircraft of the Scandinavian airline (SAS) parked on the tarmac at the airport of Manchester in England. FILE PHOTO/Agence France-Presse

OSLO — A mouse that crawled out of a passenger’s meal has forced a SAS flight to make an unscheduled landing, the company said on Friday.

The incident occurred during Wednesday’s Oslo to Malaga flight, forcing the plane to land in Copenhagen.

Airlines usually strictly prohibit rodents on board because the animals can chew through electrical wiring, key to the operation of a plane.

ALSO READ:

Rat hole becomes newest attraction in Chicago

Washington recruits dogs and cats in war on rodents

Rats! COA report bares ‘lack of cleanliness’ of DSWD warehouse

“Believe it or not. A lady next to me… opened her food and a mouse jumped out,” wrote one passenger, Jarle Borrestad, on his Facebook page, along with a photo showing him smiling next to two other women, also smiling.

A spokesman for SAS, Oystein Schmidt, told AFP that “in line with our procedures, there was a change of aircraft” and the passengers were flown to Malaga on another flight.

“This is something that happens extremely rarely,” he said of the incident.

“We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Airplane, mouse, Oslo
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.