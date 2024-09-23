Cebu City: Robber nabbed 2 hours after taking phone from student

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The armed man, who was caught on the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera, robbing a student in Barangay Tisa in Cebu City at past 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 22, was caught two hours later.

Police arrested Jessie Cañete in Sitio San Pedro in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

This was after police received a report of an armed person in the sitio at past 5 a.m. that day.

READ MORE:

Robbery in band charge filed vs 3 suspected robbers

2 pawnshops in downtown Cebu City robbed in broad daylight

Man nabbed for robbing Korean mart in Angeles City

There they caught Cañete of Barangay Pasil, Cebu City with an unlicensed gun, a .45 caliber pistol. He was later brought to the police station where he was detained.

His companion, who was later identified as Richard Calunsag, also known as Etchay, managed to escape.

Calunsag, who is from Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, however, left behind the Honda Nmax motorcycle that they used in the robbery, which the police confiscated and brought to the police station.

Police also later realized that Cañete was the one who robbed the college student two hours before also in the same barangay.

They then called the victim to the police station, who positively identified Cañete as the one who robbed him.

The 20-year-old victim, who temporarily resides in Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City, said that he was in the area because he was visiting a friend there.

When asked where the cellphone they took was, Cañete told police that he already sold it to vendors in downtown Cebu City.

The victim said that the cellphone the robber took was worth nearly P8,000.

Cañete will be facing charges of illegal possession of firearm and robbery.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP