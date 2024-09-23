Alice Guo found to have suspected lung infection, undergoes further testing

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo has a suspected infection in her left lung, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

In a brief interview outside Pasig City Jail on Monday, Fajardo noted that Guo had a medical exam before leaving the PNP Custodial Facility.

“During the examination the doctor found a probable infection on her left lung,” Fajado told reporters.

The PNP official said the findings will be up for confirmatory test by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Fajardo said this could “probably” due to stress and fatigue.

Guo will temporarily stay at an area where three tuberculosis patients are currently recovering.

She will eventually join 40 other detainees in a cell upon her recovery.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday Guo arrived at the female dormitory of the Pasig City jail. She was detained at the PNP Custodial Facility for over two weeks.

