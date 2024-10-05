PulongNiSiloy: Bisaya words and their English definitions

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It is a no-brainer how Cebu is a place known to be filled with vibrant stories, culture, food and many more.

One of the many beautiful things that makes Cebu vibrant is its dialect.

The Cebuano dialect is known to have words that give out great meanings from what seems to be a simple Cebuano word.

Some Cebuano words are derived from places, actions, some even comes from the movements in nature and some comes from Spanish words.

With that CDN Digital, came up with #PulongniSiloy to share Cebuano words with English translation every Saturday.

In this way, we get to tell younger generations that these words exist, and older generation to have a refresher on some Cebuano words.

Here are the words for #PulongniSiloy so far:

So, let’s keep the vibrant spirit of Cebu alive by embracing our language and passing it on. Through #PulongniSiloy, we celebrate the richness of the Cebuano dialect, bridging generations with every word shared.

Join us every Saturday as we continue to rediscover and preserve the beauty of our language, one word at a time!

